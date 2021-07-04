Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 539.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of McKesson by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 734.1% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of McKesson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of McKesson by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson stock opened at $192.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

