Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,341 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon ETF stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.