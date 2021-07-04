Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 4,434 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 77.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,108,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,913,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977,794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,504,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,029,000 after acquiring an additional 194,671 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of KO opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

