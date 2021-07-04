Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

KNRLF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Kontrol Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

