Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) versus Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Financial Review

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Sendas Distribuidora’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $85.36 billion 0.37 $1.60 billion $2.58 11.63 Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.65 $271.21 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than Sendas Distribuidora.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Sendas Distribuidora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 1 7 0 0 1.88 Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 1.71% 17.85% 5.49% Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats Sendas Distribuidora on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

