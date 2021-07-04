Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Shares Down 1.6%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHTRF. Knight Equity upped their target price on Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KCG upped their target price on Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

