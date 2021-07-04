KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 8,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 195,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,127 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,658. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

