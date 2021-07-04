Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Short Interest Down 27.9% in June

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KWBT remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,265,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,678. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Company Profile

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic, compound microbial, bio-water soluble, and microbial inoculum fertilizers.

