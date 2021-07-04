Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives C$12.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Insiders have sold a total of 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143 in the last quarter.

K opened at C$7.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.04. The stock has a market cap of C$10.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.94. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.56 and a 52 week high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

