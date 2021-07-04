Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 3.8%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.87 and last traded at $33.00. 8,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,879,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $3,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $2,489,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 26.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

