Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,549 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,549 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $17,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 32.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.77. 171,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.55. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

