Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 50.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,622,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660,214 shares during the period. SunOpta comprises about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $23,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

In related news, insider Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $109,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,142.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $150,367.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,346.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 416,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.03. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.