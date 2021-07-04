Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,848 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.58% of Stratus Properties worth $16,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.88. 21,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,717. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.34. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 27.36%.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

