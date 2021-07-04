Keith Harvey Sells 1,000 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KALU opened at $123.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.93. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.94 and a beta of 1.30. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

