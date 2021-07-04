Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$5.85 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRR. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Karora Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank set a C$5.75 target price on Karora Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of KRR opened at C$4.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.04. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.20 and a 12-month high of C$4.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$588.28 million and a PE ratio of 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$59.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Karora Resources will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

