Karbo Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Karbo has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. Karbo has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $120.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.47 or 0.00622237 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000980 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Karbo

Karbo (KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,117,171 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

