JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Shares in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 734,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at $4,446,000.

KSICU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

