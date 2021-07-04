JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 98.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after buying an additional 43,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 48,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.07.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

