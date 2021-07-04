JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 35,807 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 43.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after acquiring an additional 315,146 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at about $1,445,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $71.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.94.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

