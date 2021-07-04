Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Short Interest Update

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Jollibee Foods stock remained flat at $$17.27 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58. Jollibee Foods has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jollibee Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

