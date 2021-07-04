Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 173.40 ($2.27). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 173.40 ($2.27), with a volume of 244,860 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 167.65. The stock has a market cap of £771.55 million and a PE ratio of -26.27.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

