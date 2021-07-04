Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.