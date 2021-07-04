Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $96,185,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $53,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 590.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,198,000 after acquiring an additional 171,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 341,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 116,599 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

NYSE RNR opened at $148.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $142.61 and a one year high of $191.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

