Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $14.39 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 99,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW opened at $275.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.56. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $190.67 and a 12-month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

