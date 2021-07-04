Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.26 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 146,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.