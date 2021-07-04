Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after buying an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,559,000 after acquiring an additional 126,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,879,000 after acquiring an additional 184,004 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.78.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $472.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $449.78. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $473.96.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

