Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $24,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after acquiring an additional 734,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after acquiring an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $295,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

