John T. Mcdonald Sells 52,740 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 42.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 24,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 18.4% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.8% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 348,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
