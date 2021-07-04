John T. Mcdonald Sells 52,740 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 42.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 24,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 18.4% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.8% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 348,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

