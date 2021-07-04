Jodee Benson Sells 38,311 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jodee Benson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00.

Shares of CRUS opened at $85.67 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.58.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $39,404,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 326,565 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

