JFG Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JFG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.4% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

AAPL stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

