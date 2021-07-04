Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 2,562 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $102,582.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coursera stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $148,011,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $4,500,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

