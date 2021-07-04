Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Amadeus IT Group, S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Amadeus IT Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amadeus IT Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMADY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of AMADY opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $598.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.78 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 42.56%.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

