Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $24.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GNK has been the subject of several other reports. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

GNK opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $749.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.79.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -57.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock worth $25,545,137. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.