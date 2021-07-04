Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €95.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €92.36 ($108.66).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI opened at €76.23 ($89.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €35.02 ($41.20) and a fifty-two week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a market cap of $81.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.28.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.