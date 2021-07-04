Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.55.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$25.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.80. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$23.63 and a twelve month high of C$41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.