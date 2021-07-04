Jarvis+ Market Capitalization Hits $632,931.38 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $632,931.38 and $242,970.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.22 or 0.00767559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

JAR is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.