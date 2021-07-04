Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $15,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

