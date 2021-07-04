iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,746.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,980.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWX stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

