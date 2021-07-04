iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $13,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,603 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.43. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.74 and a one year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.