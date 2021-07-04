iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 72.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after acquiring an additional 724,609 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $110.32 and a 52 week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

