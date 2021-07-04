iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,569. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $71.72.

