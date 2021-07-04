iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5,105.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

