iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000.

HYXF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $52.52. 3,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,641. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.16. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

