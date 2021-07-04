IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $19,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,235,000 after purchasing an additional 840,864 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in IQVIA by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,562,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

IQVIA stock opened at $249.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.60 and a one year high of $249.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

