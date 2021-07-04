IQE (LON:IQE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IQE plc (LON:IQE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 49.35 ($0.64). IQE shares last traded at GBX 49.05 ($0.64), with a volume of 1,230,327 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IQE shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on IQE from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.26. The firm has a market cap of £393.05 million and a P/E ratio of -122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

