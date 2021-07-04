Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Ion Beam Applications stock remained flat at $$19.30 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59. Ion Beam Applications has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

