Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Ion Beam Applications stock remained flat at $$19.30 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59. Ion Beam Applications has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $21.90.
Ion Beam Applications Company Profile
See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.