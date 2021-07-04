Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on July 30th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0538 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.91. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

