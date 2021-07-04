Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on July 30th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0538 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.91. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
