Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
VVR opened at $4.43 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.