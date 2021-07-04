Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,025,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,732,000 after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,211,000. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $13.85 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.