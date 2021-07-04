Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,100 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 396,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 206,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,473. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $69.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.331 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 418,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

